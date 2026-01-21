© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bridgeport police drone plan not cleared for take off, for now

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published January 21, 2026 at 4:42 PM EST
Bridgeport resident Todd Sample holds a sign criticizing Flock Safety, a surveillance company during a city council committee meeting on January 13th 2026. The city council recently rejected a proposal to obtain two autonomous drones after residents said they were opposed to the plan citing privacy concerns.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
Bridgeport resident Todd Sample holds a sign criticizing Flock Safety, a surveillance company during a city council committee meeting on January 13th 2026. The city council recently rejected a proposal to obtain two autonomous drones after residents said they were opposed to the plan citing privacy concerns.

Bridgeport's city council shot down any chance a pair of autonomous drones will respond to 911 calls in the city anytime soon. Council members voted against moving forward on a contract to acquire two autonomous drones that would assist with response to 911 calls.

Despite the council’s rejection, drone manufacturer Flock Safety, may still launch a second attempt at advancing the plan.

City Council president Jeanette Herron said any future discussions would need public input from the start.

“Any company that's going to come in, do presentations to the community and to this council, so you see what is going on and get the facts,” Herron said.

Flock Safety did not respond to Connecticut Public’s requests for comment.

The vote comes more than a week after Bridgeport’s Joint Committee on Contracts and Public Safety and Transportation voted not to recommend a contract with Flock Safety. The committee cited various privacy concerns highlighted by city residents who opposed the drone program.

Many residents say they fear data collected by the city could be used to help with federal immigration enforcement and deportation efforts.

Sonia Hernandez, an organizer for immigrant advocacy group Make the Road, previously told Connecticut Public she knows of city residents who were apprehended by Immigrations Customs and Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Hernandez spoke at the council meeting’s public comment section and said migrants are invested in their neighborhoods, but the drones, which can collect more data since it doesn’t need a human operator, could end up in the hands of ICE.

“Many of us are parents, workers and seniors who want to feel secure in our neighborhood, but safety should not come at the cost of our rights, our privacy or our dignity in today's political climate,” Hernandez said.

Todd Sample, who also lives in Bridgeport, and spoke before the city council,believes having more surveillance tools runs the risk of fracturing trust within a community.

“Resilience is built on trust, social capital and legitimate institutions,”Sample said. “Destructive surveillance practices directly attack these foundations.”

Flock Safety previously told Connecticut Public it does not share any information and all data collected by the drones belong to local police departments.

But previous reporting from other publications including WHRO reported Flock’s nationwide database was accessed by ICE for apprehensions in 2025. Flock admitted it had limited pilot programs with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, and Homeland Security Investigations to combat fentanyl distribution and human trafficking.
Tags
News Latest News
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.