© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT bills seek to rein in federal immigration agents

Connecticut Public Radio | By Chris Polansky
Published March 23, 2026 at 3:55 PM EDT
FILE: Federal agents detain a person after attending a court hearing at immigration court at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2025.
Mostafa Bassim
/
Anadolu / Getty Images
FILE: Federal agents detain a person after attending a court hearing at immigration court at the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building in New York City, New York, U.S., July 1, 2025.

A series of bills before the Connecticut General Assembly Judiciary Committee on Monday would place restrictions on federal immigration officials and provide state residents an avenue to sue agents who violate their civil rights.

At a Monday morning Capitol press conference, the leadership of the state Senate and the co-chairs of the Judiciary Committee joined with Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal to tout the proposed legislation as constitutional, enforceable and necessary.

“People are being terrorized, they’re being shot, and they’re being killed,” said Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff, a Norwalk Democrat. “This legislation was not just thrown together, basically, to say hey, look, we think we should do something just to make people feel better.”

“Our point is to make sure that we are protecting the residents of the state of Connecticut,” Duff said.

Senate Bills 91 and 397 would, among other things, ban federal immigration agents from conducting enforcement at “sensitive locations” like churches, schools and hospitals, unless they have a judicial warrant. The proposed legislation would also make clear that federal officials who violate Connecticut residents’ civil rights can be sued and found liable, and strengthen the ability of the state Office of Inspector General to investigate the use of deadly force by federal law enforcement.

“Federal officials, federal agents, are subject to state law,” Tong said. “When you’re in Connecticut, you have to follow Connecticut law, and if you don’t, we will take action and hold you accountable.”

The legislation comes two months after the killings of Alex Pretti and Renee Good in Minneapolis, who Tong described as having been “murdered.” It also follows an incident in Hartford, where a federal vehicle drove into a crowd of protesters during a vigil for Good.

It also comes as the Trump administration has deployed Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to airports around the country, a move Blumenthal blasted Monday morning.

“Sending ICE agents to airports makes no sense,” Blumenthal said. “They have probably a disruptive effect, because they're going to be interrogating travelers while they're in line, dragging parents away from children, possibly assaulting individuals as they have done throughout the country.”

“They’re going to be more disruptive than helpful,” Blumenthal said.
Tags
News Latest News
Chris Polansky
Chris Polansky joined Connecticut Public in March 2023 as a general assignment and breaking news reporter based in Hartford. Previously, he’s worked at Utah Public Radio in Logan, Utah, as a general assignment reporter; Lehigh Valley Public Media in Bethlehem, Pa., as an anchor and producer for All Things Considered; and at Public Radio Tulsa in Tulsa, Okla., where he both reported and hosted Morning Edition.
See stories by Chris Polansky

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.