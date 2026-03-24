UConn Huskies women's team dominates Syracuse as March Madness energy fuels CT identity

In Connecticut, college basketball is more than a sport, it is an identity In March, that identity only intensifies and becomes fuel.

The UConn Huskies women's basketball team showed that again Monday night. The team overwhelmed the Syracuse Orange women's basketball 98-45 at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs.

The top-seeded, undefeated Huskies advanced in the NCAA Tournament with ease, but the lopsided score told only part of the story.

What stood out more was the energy.

“It feels great. All the support here is unreal,” UConn forward, Sarah Strong said. “I feel like that helps us play better, it really means a lot to us.”

Even

Sean Elliot / NCAA Photos / Getty Images Azzi Fudd #35 of the UConn Huskies takes a selfie with fans after a win over the Syracuse Orange in a second round game of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament held at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on March 23, 2026 in Storrs, Connecticut.

with the game well in hand, the arena remained packed. Students remained on their feet, longtime fans stayed locked into every possession, and the noise never faded. In most places, a 40-point game empties a building. At UConn, it becomes a celebration.

“The atmosphere is just insane,” UConn junior, Troy Woodward said. “You’ll never see a fan base this strong. The arena is still packed and nobody is leaving.”

That environment is not accidental. It has been built over decades, shaped by championships, consistency and the standard set by longtime Head Coach, Geno Auriemma. In Connecticut, the women’s program has made a positive impact on the sport overall by bringing more attention to women’s basketball, according to UConn fan, Christine Erikson.

Joe Buglewicz / Getty Images Connecticut Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma coaches his team against the Syracuse Orange during the first half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion on March 23, 2026 in Storrs, Connecticut.

“UConn women’s basketball really transformed the game into a national sport,” Erikson said. “It’s just so exciting that it came from Connecticut.”

That sense of ownership and pride is what separates UConn from most programs. The team does not just represent a school. It represents a state.

And in March Madness, that connection becomes tangible for players.

“We have the best fans in the country,” UConn guard Caroline Ducharme said. “There’s no other team that’s more loved or supported and we really feel that.”

On the court, UConn played like a team backed by that kind of support. The Huskies controlled the game against Syracuse from the opening minutes.By halftime, the outcome was clear, according to UConn Junior, Jack Smith.

“We have more steals than they have points, so I’m feeling pretty good,” Smith said.

The Huskies will travel to Fort Worth Texas for the next stage of the tournament, where the competition sharpens and the margin for error disappears. Among the biggest challengers standing in their way is South Carolina Gamecocks women's basketball, a program that remains one of the few capable of matching UConn’s dominance this season.

Still, UConn carries something that cannot be scouted.

“It’s one of a kind, we are called the basketball capital of the world for a reason,” guard KK Arnold said. “They have our backs throughout the wins or losses.”

That backing extends far beyond Storrs. Across Connecticut, UConn basketball is part of daily life, something passed down through generations, something that brings people together each winter and defines the state each spring.

“This is definitely the most fun game I’ve been to,” UConn freshman Ava Gabinelli said. “I love March Madness.”

That excitement is not limited to the women’s team.

Ben Solomon / NCAA Photos / Getty Images Tarris Reed Jr. #5 of the UConn Huskies dunks against the UCLA Bruins during the second half in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Xfinity Mobile Arena on March 22, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

The UConn Huskies men's basketball are also making a deep tournament push, advancing to the Sweet 16 with a 73-57 win over UCLA.

Next, they will face Michigan State on Friday March 27 carrying the expectations of a program chasing another national title and looking to add to its championship legacy under coach Dan Hurley.

The men’s run, like the women’s dominance, reinforces Connecticut’s place at the center of the sport. In March, both teams move in parallel, each feeding off the same energy and representing the same expectations.

For fans, it is a shared experience.

“I’ve been following the men and women for a long time. It's very exciting,” said Cheryl Gerber, a local resident. “It’s a fun thing to do year round.”

