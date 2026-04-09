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US Naval ship named after Cheshire native to be commissioned

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jennifer Ahrens
Published April 9, 2026 at 9:04 AM EDT
The USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. arrives at the Black Falcon Pier on March 13, 2026 for a scheduled port visit.
John Tlumacki
/
Boston Globe via Getty Images
The USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. arrives at the Black Falcon Pier on March 13, 2026 for a scheduled port visit.

Retired U.S. Marine Corps Colonel Harvey Curtiss "Barney" Barnum Jr. said he was left speechless ten years ago when he found out an Arleigh Burke-class destroyer would bear his name.

“It really took me to my knees,” Col. Barnum said. “It went through my mind, the number of Marines that I had served with and it was very emotional.”

Colonel Barnum received the nation's highest award for valor, The Medal of Honor, for his actions under fire in Vietnam December 18, 1965.

He would serve two tours during the Vietnam War.

The highly decorated Colonel retired from the Marines 1989 after which he worked for the Navy Reserve Affairs and he now spends his days visiting wounded military personnel at Walter Reed in Bethesda, Maryland.

The 85-year-old veteran visited the destroyer as it was being built in Maine by Bath Iron Works.

“I have what they call a challenge coin,” Barnum said. “I shook every worker on that ship's hand over two years at least once and presented him with one of my coins and looked him in the eye and said, ‘Thank you.’”

U.S. Marine Corps Col. (Ret.) Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient, sits on the bridge of the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) during sea trials in July 2025. The ship is named in honor of Barnum, who received the Medal of Honor for valor during the Vietnam War.
Laura Lakeway
/
U.S. Navy
U.S. Marine Corps Col. (Ret.) Harvey C. Barnum Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient, sits on the bridge of the future USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. (DDG 124) during sea trials in July 2025. The ship is named in honor of Barnum, who received the Medal of Honor for valor during the Vietnam War.

After a decade filled with delays caused by a pandemic, supply chain issues and even a strike, Col. Barnum will finally get to see the USS Harvey C. Barnum Jr. commissioned Saturday, April 11 in Norfolk, Virginia.

He said this honor doesn’t just belong to him, but to everyone he has served with along the way.

"I've had a lot of people working with me, and for me that I've been fortunate enough to have the opportunity to lead. It's all teamwork. It's all teamwork, " Barnum said.

The commissioning ceremony will stream on the Defense Video Information Distribution Service.

The destroyer isn’t the only naming honor Barnum has received. His hometown of Cheshire named their new elementary school in the north end of town after the Colonel. Barnum Elementary will open this fall.

After a lifetime of service, awards and raising a family, when Col. Barnum is asked what’s the greatest thing he’s done, he has a simple answer: “I hope I haven't done it yet.”
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Jennifer Ahrens
Jennifer Ahrens is a producer for Morning Edition. She spent 20+ years producing TV shows for CNN and ESPN. She joined Connecticut Public Media because it lets her report on her two passions, nature and animals.
See stories by Jennifer Ahrens

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Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

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