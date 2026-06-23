Norwalk fifth grader surprised by Airman mom at promotion ceremony

Riley Gildae, a fifth grade student at Norwalk’s Cranbury Elementary School, stepped up to the stage during her promotion ceremony in the school gym. Riley’s classmates looked around, making eye contact with parents and relatives.

But Riley didn’t expect her mother to be there. That changed in seconds, as Riley’s mother, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Erica Gildae, was just feet away.

““I thought my mom wouldn't be coming home for another month or two, so I was really happy when I saw her and my dad,” Riley said.

Gildae hugged her daughter, with tears streaming down her face while holding a bouquet of roses as the crowd cheered.

Gildae recently arrived back in the states after an eight month deployment to the Middle East in support of Operation Epic Fury, the U.S. - Israel war against Iran.

Gildae said she didn’t go into detail about the conflict with Riley.

“I didn't want to disclose that much with her, but I was trying to make sure that she knows that I was safe for her not to worry, because I think she's too young to understand what's really going on,” Gildae said.

Riley isn’t alone in having a CT parent deployed overseas. Earlier this year, a military police battalion from the Connecticut National Guard was deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Epic Fury.

While her mom was deployed, Riley had stayed with her grandparents. Riley’s father, Brian Gildae, is also an active duty member of the U.S. Air Force and is a senior airman.

Gildae said his children are accustomed to his wife and himself being away due to their careers.

“It was hard for us to be away from our kids, but with them being so resilient, used to being separated from us, it was a peace of mind that they were able to see my parents and have family and get to experience Connecticut, while we're out doing our job,” Brian Gildae said.

Erica Gildae was not hurt, but at least 413 servicemembers from all branches were wounded in action according to the U.S. Department of Defense .

Six were officially listed as killed in action, but reports from other outlets including Military Times state 13 were killed.

Gildae kept in touch with her children via telephone, counting down the days before she could reunite with them.

When she stepped onto the stage to recite the pledge of allegiance, all she could feel was gratitude.

“Thank you to God for the opportunity to come back home safe and see my kids; nothing happened, because that was my main concern to make sure that my kids were safe, Gildae said.