© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT homeowners facing crumbling foundations could get relief with federal bill

Connecticut Public Radio | By Abigail Brone
Published July 8, 2026 at 12:57 PM EDT
A proposed federal bill would allow Connecticut homeowners to get financial assistance for crumbling foundation repairs.
EJ_Rodriquez
/
iStockphoto / Getty Images
A proposed federal bill would allow Connecticut homeowners to get financial assistance for crumbling foundation repairs.

For Connecticut homeowners whose foundations are crumbling, repairs entail more than just the foundation itself. Related costs include patching up the driveway, repairing basements, porches, garages and landscaping.

Programs, like the Connecticut Foundation Solutions Indemnity Company (CFSIC), are designed to help ease the financial burden of foundation repairs, but don’t extend to parts of the projects that go beyond the foundation.

“It's a major construction site when this happens, and sort of putting all those other pieces back together, which CFSIC does not cover, basically has left people pretty much on their own in terms of taking the hit,” U.S. Rep. Joe Courtney said.

Under a new bipartisan bill making its way through Congress, homeowners could declare costs associated with their foundation repairs on taxes and receive a financial break, Courtney said. Owners would also be able to retroactively declare costs back to 2021.

The bill, being pushed by Connecticut Democrats like Courtney as well as U.S. Rep. John Larson, was approved by the House Ways and Means Committee and will next be sent to the House floor.

About 35,000 buildings, mainly in the northeastern part of the state, are affected by the faulty foundations that came from the pyrrhotite stone gathered from a Connecticut quarry.

The bill builds on an effort from 2017, in which the IRS announced homeowners could use the casualty loss deduction to help pay for foundation repairs. The decision was then limited following the passage of a 2017 tax law pushed by Republicans.

In early 2024, $2 million in federal funding was secured to help Connecticut homeowners repair their foundations. Last year, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) spent four months using a plane to map the entirety of Connecticut to detect the presence of the problem mineral.

Quarries in Connecticut now test their deposits for pyrrhotite. Homes and businesses can still be built on land containing pyrrhotite, but soil containing the mineral cannot be used to make concrete foundations.

Fixing a foundation can range from $120,000 to $200,000 for a house, Courtney said.

Without being able to use foundation funds to repair related damage, many homeowners’ savings are depleted in the process, according to State Sen. Saud Anwar, who represents South Windsor and surrounding towns.

“Nobody plans to suddenly have to leave their home for many months,” Anwar said. “Nobody plans to actually completely uplift the entire home, every surrounding, and then also their garage, their basement, and move things, put them in storage.”
Tags
News Latest News
Abigail Brone
Abigail is Connecticut Public's housing reporter, covering statewide housing developments and issues, with an emphasis on Fairfield County communities. She received her master's from Columbia University in 2020 and graduated from the University of Connecticut in 2019. Abigail previously covered statewide transportation and the city of Norwalk for Hearst Connecticut Media. She loves all things Disney and cats.
See stories by Abigail Brone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.