© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Manchester Memorial Hospital staff welcome upgrades under new nonprofit ownership

Connecticut Public Radio | By Matt Dwyer
Published July 16, 2026 at 5:20 PM EDT

The new owner of Manchester Memorial Hospital and Rockville General today said progress has been made, since taking over the hospitals at the start of the year.

The two hospitals have been returned to nonprofit status under Hartford Healthcare’s ownership and received a number of upgrades, after allegations that the facilities fell into disrepair under the previous ownership by a for-profit, out-of-state, private equity-funded company called Prospect Medical Holdings.

Speaking at a press conference marking the progress, Manchester Memorial Nurse Manager Matthew Green said the hospital suffered under Prospect.

“We became part of an organization that did not know our hospital, did not know our community, and they did not know Connecticut,” Green said. “Investments waned, services declined, we even saw the land directly under the hospital sold from us.”

Prospect Medical Holdings eventually filed for bankruptcy.  

“But through all that, there was something they could not take. They could not take the people,” Green said.

Because a cyber attack had also crippled the hospitals under the previous ownership, Hartford Healthcare executive Adam Steinberg said managing cyber security risk was one of his top priorities when he took leadership of Manchester Memorial in January.

“There's always risk, but we're at a level of confidence where we are anywhere else in Hartford Healthcare,” Steinberg said.

Over the last six months, Hartford Healthcare officials said they added medical staff and transitioned to a new electronic medical records system called EPIC. 1,600 computers have been replaced.

“We have been investing in our facilities, and in how we take care of our patients,” Steinberg said. “All the way to the detail of our IV poles. When you walk around the hospital, all of those IV poles are brand new.”
News
Matt Dwyer
Matt Dwyer is an editor, reporter and midday host for Connecticut Public's news department. He produces local news during All Things Considered.
See stories by Matt Dwyer

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.