CT's top election official unsure if report of federal probe is true

Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas called a noon press conference Tuesday to share that she does not know if Connecticut is one of nine states under investigation by the Trump administration for possible voter fraud, as reported Monday by CNN, nor has she done anything to find out.

Quoting an internal document, CNN reported that an investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security planned a “coordinated criminal voter fraud surge initiative to pursue investigative leads, conduct field interviews, and support timely prosecutorial review.”

Thomas said she called the press conference to reassure the voting public and combat misinformation, albeit with no information other than an indication in the CNN report that the Homeland Security Investigations office of DHS was interested in finding noncitizens on the voter rolls.

Has your office reached out to DHS?

“We have not,” Thomas replied.

Why not?

“Honestly, I haven’t had time yet this morning, and I assume they will reach out to us,” Thomas replied. “I’m also waiting to see if there’s any more information that comes in about whether or not this is actually happening, or just one media report.”

In an unsigned statement Tuesday to the Connecticut Mirror, a DHS spokesperson would not confirm the investigation that CNN said was to be launched Tuesday, but broadly acknowledged that finding noncitizens on the voter rolls was a priority:

“While ICE Homeland Security Investigations is not able to comment on any active investigations, HSI is actively rooting out and investigating election fraud wherever it can be found. We have repeatedly demonstrated that illegal aliens can and do vote in our elections. Under President Trump, HSI is committed to restoring integrity to our election systems and ensuring that American citizens and only American citizens are electing American leaders.”

The agency says it has evidence that as many as 24,000 foreign citizens have registered to vote, but it provided details of only four persons who have been prosecuted.

“DHS is laser focused on prosecuting and removing aliens who vote and preventing the dilution of the votes of U.S. citizens, the DHS spokesperson said. “Our message to aliens who vote in American elections is clear: we will find you, arrest you, and you will face the consequences — including criminal charges and deportation.”

Thomas said no local registrar of voters has reported being approached by federal investigators about any voter on their rolls.

“Whether the news report is true or not, what I am addressing to Connecticut voters is that we will have an election, that there are many people, many agencies working to make sure that it is a secure election on many fronts,” Thomas said. “And that if something should happen, we have the people and the tools to address it.”

One person recently detained by ICE in West Hartford was found to be a registered voter, but it was unclear if that was the result of fraud or an error at the Department of Motor Vehicles. The DMV automatically takes an initial step to register people who are getting licenses after asking them to attest they are a citizen. Local officials make the final determination.

A review by the secretary of the state’s office found that the man never had voted, and his name already has been stricken from the voters after he failed to respond to an annual canvass.

“One of the most important steps that happen all year are voter roll maintenance. Obviously, our registrars are following the statutes,” Thomas said. “They’re doing the annual canvass. They are getting reports about potential duplicate voters, people who may have moved out of state.”

Rep. Gale Mastrofrancesco, R-Wolcott, the ranking Republican on the committee that oversees election bills, said a federal investigation would be welcome.

“If there is nothing to find, then an independent investigation will confirm that,” she said in a statement. “If there are problems, Connecticut voters deserve to know about them and deserve to know that those responsible will be held accountable.”

This story was originally published by the Connecticut Mirror.