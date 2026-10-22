Reconstruction of 1940s affordable housing complex in Stamford enters second phase

The affordable housing complex Oak Park, in Stamford, was never meant to be permanent housing.

Constructed in the 1940s, Oak Park was intended for veterans returning from World War II to live with their families. Eighty years later, the complex is in the middle of a full reconstruction.

The original complex consisted of 166 townhomes spread among 27 buildings on Ursula Place. Once completed, the new complex will have a total of 161 units, the majority of which will be townhomes, with a handful of apartments in one multifamily building.

Oak Park is fully affordable, according to Connecticut Department of Housing (DOH) Deputy Commissioner Julian Pierce.

“This redevelopment involved replacing outdated buildings with modern, energy-efficient townhomes and multifamily buildings that will serve residents at or below 60% of the area median income,” Pierce said.

Families can earn between 25% and 60% of the Area Median Income (AMI). In Stamford, that amounts to an annual income of no more than about $82,300 for a family of two, according to the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

“Thank you to the residents of this community whose voices and needs continue to guide this work,” Pierce said. “Today is ultimately about them, about ensuring that every family has the foundation they need to thrive.”

The first phase of the redevelopment, completed in February, consists of 61 units, 35 of which are townhomes, according to Karen Coquillon, with Stamford’s housing authority, Charter Oak Communities.

The second phase, which began in August, is still in the demolition process, removing the existing townhomes. Forty-three units will be constructed in their places.

Phase two is expected to be completed late next year, with the third and final phase beginning shortly after, in early 2028.

In all, the project will cost an estimated $120 million, with funds coming from a range of sources, including Stamford's Affordable Housing Trust Fund, HUD and DOH.

Charter Oak Communities Advisory Board member Bianca Shinn-Desras grew up in Oak Park and said while she enjoyed her childhood, the apartments were often lacking, with mold, mice and shoddy heating. Now, she works in public health.

“Where we live profoundly influences how we live,” Shinn-Desras said. “Housing is a fundamental social determinant of health. These conditions, the conditions of our homes, our neighborhood, safety, access to green spaces, educational opportunities are all interconnected, and have the ability to determine the trajectory of a generation.”