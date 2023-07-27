© 2023 Connecticut Public

Views from the end: David Meyers

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Khaleel RahmanCatie TalarskiMeg DaltonMegan FitzgeraldChion Wolf
Published July 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT
Headshot of Dr. David Meyers, a physician living in the Washington, D.C. area.
Dr. David Meyers: A physician from in the Washington, DC area. He died on June 2nd, 2023, after living with glioblastoma for five years.

When you know you’re months, maybe weeks away from your own death, what do you most want people to know?

As the first in a series of conversations with people near the end of their lives, we get to know David Meyers. He was a physician who was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2018. He died on June 2nd, 2023.

Hear his reflections on life, love, and what really matters.

An extended version of this conversation is available in your podcast feed.

GUEST: 

  • Dr. David MeyersA physician from the Washington, DC area. He died on June 2, 2023 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2018

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Khaleel Rahman, Meg Fitzgerald, Meg Dalton, and Catie Talarski contributed to this show, with help from our interns, Elizabeth Van Arnam and Melody Rivera.

