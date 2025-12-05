© 2025 Connecticut Public

Audacious with Chion Wolf

Audacious at sea: Wisdom from strangers on a cruise ship

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published December 5, 2025 at 8:10 AM EST
Guests on MSC Meraviglia gather by the pool as the sun sets and the ship prepares to take sail from Port Canaveral on October 13, 2022.
1 of 18  — TRV-CRU-FIRST-TIME-TIPS-1-OS
Guests on MSC Meraviglia gather by the pool as the sun sets and the ship prepares to take sail from Port Canaveral on October 13, 2022.
Orlando Sentinel/Patrick Connolly / Tribune News Service via Getty Images
Keith Miller and his wife, Teresa on the MSC Meravigia.
2 of 18  — Keith Miller and his wife, Teresa on the MSC Meravigia.
Keith Miller and his wife, Teresa on the MSC Meravigia.
Chion Wolf
Kevin Luong from New York, NY on the MSC Meravigia.
3 of 18  — 26. Kevin Luong.jpg
Chion Wolf
Jessica Struble from Holly, PA, with her parents, Maria and Bill on the MSC Meraviglia.
4 of 18  — 11. Maria, Bill, Jessica.jpg
Chion Wolf
Marty and Mary from Buffalo, NY on the MSC Meraviglia.
5 of 18  — 13. Marty and Mary.jpg
Chion Wolf
Brian Martignetti from El Paso, TX on the island of Ocean Cay.
6 of 18  — 17. Brian Martignetti.jpg
Brian Martignetti from El Paso, TX on the island of Ocean Cay.
Chion Wolf
Darrell Floyd from New Haven, CT on the island of Ocean Cay.
7 of 18  — 15. Daryl Floyd.jpg
Darrell Floyd from New Haven, CT on the island of Ocean Cay.
Chion Wolf
Randy Deveaux from Nassau, Bahamas with Chion Wolf.
8 of 18  — 23. Randy Deveaux.jpg
Randy Deveaux from Nassau, Bahamas with Chion Wolf.
The drum-worn hands of Randy Deveaux from Nassau, Bahamas.
9 of 18  — 23. Randy Deveaux hands.jpg
The drum-worn hands of Randy Deveaux from Nassau, Bahamas.
Chion Wolf
Third-generation weaver, Sylvia Wilson, at the Straw Market in Nassau, Bahamas.
10 of 18  — 25. Sylvia Wilson.jpg
Third-generation weaver, Sylvia Wilson, at the Straw Market in Nassau, Bahamas.
Chion Wolf
Joe and Valerie Leone from Blue Bell, PA, on the MSC Meraviglia.
11 of 18  — 27. Joe and Valerie Leone.jpg
Joe and Valerie Leone from Blue Bell, PA, on the MSC Meraviglia.
Chion Wolf
Cindy and Tommy Lazarz from Ware, MA on the MSC Meraviglia.
12 of 18  — 7. Tommy and Cindy.jpg
Cindy and Tommy Lazarz from Ware, MA on the MSC Meraviglia.
Chion Wolf
John and Ada Sue Siler from Richmond, VA on the MSC Meraviglia.
13 of 18  — 14. Jon Siler and Ada Sue.jpg
John and Ada Sue Siler from Richmond, VA on the MSC Meraviglia.
Chion Wolf
Javier and Angela Mahon from Brooklyn, NY on the MSC Meraviglia.
14 of 18  — 29. Javier and Angela Mahon.jpg
Javier and Angela Mahon from Brooklyn, NY on the MSC Meraviglia.
Chion Wolf
From the podcast bonus: Vincent Ferrito and Lauren Engelmann from Brooklyn, NY on the MSC Meraviglia.
15 of 18  — 10. Vincent Ferrito and Lauren Engelmann.jpg
From the podcast bonus: Vincent Ferrito and Lauren Engelmann from Brooklyn, NY on the MSC Meraviglia.
Chion Wolf
From the podcast bonus: Brittney and Jeana Lockhart from New Bedford, MA on the MSC Meraviglia.
16 of 18  — 12. Brittney and Jeana Lockhart.jpg
From the podcast bonus: Brittney and Jeana Lockhart from New Bedford, MA on the MSC Meraviglia.
Chion Wolf
From the podcast bonus: Barbara Williams from Nassau, Bahamas.
17 of 18  — 18. Barbara Williams.jpg
From the podcast bonus: Barbara Williams from Nassau, Bahamas.
Chion Wolf
From the podcast bonus: Henry Armbrister from Nassau, Bahamas.
18 of 18  — henry a.jpg
From the podcast bonus: Henry Armbrister from Nassau, Bahamas.
Chion Wolf

A wise woman once said, “You can tell the ocean anything, but it has to be the truth.“

Chion Wolf boards the MSC Meraviglia expecting a week of small talk and sunscreen. But the farther she gets from land, the more people become willing to hang out in the deep end to talk about love, loss, faith, sobriety and stories they’ve been holding onto for years.

When they speak, the ocean listens. And in this hour, so do you.

Listen to a BONUS track featuring more voices from the ship: Latisha from the Bronx; Vincent Ferrito and Lauren Englemann from Brooklyn, NY; Brittney and Jeana Lockhart from New Bedford, MA; Henry Armbrister, Barbara Williams, Dellie Maycock, and Giovanni Ferguson from Nassau, Bahamas.

Suggested episodes:

Plus, Advice on Amtrak’s Southwest Chief, a project Chion did interviewing passengers on a 48-hour train ride

GUESTS: 

  • A segment: Keith Miller from Long Island, NY; Kevin Luong from New York, NY; Vin Panday from Ontario, Canada; Jessica Struble from Holly, PA; Ruby Selver from Turks and Caicos; and Marty and Mary Pasternak from Buffalo, NY
  • B segment: Mike Turner from Levittown, PA; Brian Martignetti from El Paso, TX; Darrell Floyd from New Haven, CT; and Randy Deveaux and Sylvia Wilson from Nassau, Bahamas
  • C segment: Joe and Valerie Leone from Blue Bell, PA; Tommy and Cindy Lazarz from Ware, MA; John and Ada Sue Siler from Richmond, VA; and Javier and Angela Mahon from Brooklyn, NY

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show.

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
