© 2026 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Audacious with Chion Wolf

Multiple sclerosis tried to bench her. Karen Smith won gold instead

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published March 6, 2026 at 11:36 AM EST
Karen Smith stands for a portrait at a Gaylord Wolfpack practice, a para ice hockey team she manages at Choate Rink in Wallingford on March 1, 2026.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Karen Smith stands for a portrait at a Gaylord Wolfpack practice, a para ice hockey team she manages at Choate Rink in Wallingford on March 1, 2026.

At 74, Karen Smith is still chasing the feeling she fell in love with as a kid: the freedom and aliveness of playing sports.

After years of sudden pain and uncertainty, she was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis - news that could have ended her life in athletics. Instead, adaptive equipment helped her keep skiing, and it reshaped how she carried the diagnosis.

Through the Gaylord Sports Association, she helped expand a program now offering 17 adaptive sports, and she became a gold medal-winning goalie on Team USA’s women’s sled hockey team.

Karen Smith portrait with members of the Gaylord Wolfpack, a para ice hockey team she manages at Choate Rink in Wallingford on March 1, 2026. She’s been involved in the sport for the past 23 years, and was a player for 17, including time on the U.S. Women’s national team. She says on the ice, whether someone is able-bodied or differently abled, “everyone’s an athlete.” “You feel the sameness,” she said.
Ryan Caron King
/
Connecticut Public
Karen Smith portrait with members of the Gaylord Wolfpack, a para ice hockey team she manages at Choate Rink in Wallingford on March 1, 2026. She’s been involved in the sport for the past 23 years, and was a player for 17, including time on the U.S. Women’s national team. She says on the ice, whether someone is able-bodied or differently abled, “everyone’s an athlete.” “You feel the sameness,” she said.

At Choate Ice Rink, she and veteran player Anthony Kuntz introduce Chion to sled hockey, and to Karen’s fierce belief in inclusion and the “dignity of risk.”

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Karen Smith: Team manager of the Gaylord Wolfpack sled hockey team and a longtime leader in Connecticut’s adaptive sports community. In her early 60s, she earned the starting goalie position on Team USA’s Women’s Sled Hockey squad at the first IPC Ice Sledge Hockey Women's International Cup in 2014, winning gold alongside teammates decades younger
  • Anthony Kuntz: Gaylord Wolfpack sled hockey player from Colchester, Connecticut, who has spina bifida. He has 22 years of experience in the sport, including four on the U.S. Junior National Team, competing internationally in Vancouver during the 2010 Paralympic Games

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show, with help from interns Divina Cortero and Megan Rodriguez-Hawkins. 

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Join the conversation on Facebook,Instagram, TikTok, and email.

Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf