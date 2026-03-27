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Audacious with Chion Wolf

You live where?! When home is a plane or a cruise ship

By Jessica Severin de Martinez,
Megan FitzgeraldRobyn Doyon-Aitken Chion Wolf
Published March 27, 2026 at 9:15 AM EDT
Bruce Campbell lives in a Boeing 727 Jet, in a woods, in Hillsboro, Oregon. It cost him a $ 100,000 in a deal with a scrap dealer. The jet has come almost full circle, being built in 1969 at the Boeing factory in Everett , Washington, 190 miles away. The Greek airline Olympic bought the plane in 1970 and it flew for nearly 40 years, The plane was used to transport the remains of the airline's owner, Aristotle Onassis in 1975. The late Greek-Argentinian shipping magnate was married to former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis at the time of his death. In 2004 Bruce Campbell completed the deal and the plane was shipped to him in Portland in many parts that he has fastidiously reassembled photographed June 18 2012 Hillsboro, Oregon.
Paul Harris
/
Getty Images
Bruce Campbell lives in a Boeing 727 Jet, in a woods, in Hillsboro, Oregon. It cost him a $ 100,000 in a deal with a scrap dealer. The jet has come almost full circle, being built in 1969 at the Boeing factory in Everett , Washington, 190 miles away. The Greek airline Olympic bought the plane in 1970 and it flew for nearly 40 years, The plane was used to transport the remains of the airline's owner, Aristotle Onassis in 1975. The late Greek-Argentinian shipping magnate was married to former First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis at the time of his death. In 2004 Bruce Campbell completed the deal and the plane was shipped to him in Portland in many parts that he has fastidiously reassembled photographed June 18 2012 Hillsboro, Oregon.

What kind of person looks at a Boeing 727 and thinks, yes, I should live there? Or boards a cruise ship and decides never to go back to a traditional home?

Bruce Campbell is a 76-year-old engineer and pilot who has spent more than 25 years living in a retired jetliner in the Oregon woods.

Angelyn and Richard Burk are a married couple who turned loss, an enthusiasm for minimalism, and a love of travel into an everyday existence at sea.

They share wisdom about home, routine, freedom, minimalism, and staying put.

Suggested episodes:

GUESTS: 

  • Bruce Campbell: 76-year-old engineer who has lived in a retired Boeing 727 in the woods of Hillsboro, Oregon, since 1999. He welcomes visitors from around the world into the airplane home he built after deciding a conventional house no longer made sense for him
  • Angelyn and Richard Burk: Married couple from the Seattle area who have been living as cruise nomads since 2021. After losing all their belongings in a moving-truck fire in 2013, they embraced minimalism and now spend much of the year making cruise ships their home

Jessica Severin de Martinez, Meg Fitzgerald, and Robyn Doyon-Aitken contributed to this show, with help from interns divina cordeiro and Megan Rodriguez-Hawkins. 

Audacious with Chion Wolf is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Tune In, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

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Audacious with Chion Wolf
Jessica Severin de Martinez
Jessica Severin de Martinez is a producer for Audacious with Chion Wolf.
See stories by Jessica Severin de Martinez
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Chion Wolf
Chion Wolf is the host of Audacious with Chion Wolf on Connecticut Public, spotlighting the stories of people whose experiences, professions, or conditions defy convention or are often misunderstood.
See stories by Chion Wolf