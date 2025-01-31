© 2025 Connecticut Public

Disrupted

How the legacies of James Baldwin and Martin Luther King Jr. resonate today

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanRobyn Doyon-Aitken Meg DaltonMegan Fitzgerald
Published January 31, 2025
James Alton in “Citizen James, or The Man Without a Country”.
Provided
/
Brenna Merritt
James Alton in “Citizen James, or the Young Man Without a Country”.

James Baldwin and the Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. were two of the most influential thinkers of the Civil Rights Movement. This hour, we reflect on their legacies as we think about our present political moment.

Kyle Bass wrote the play Citizen James, or the Young Man Without a Country, which will be performed in Hartford in February. It portrays a young James Baldwin at an inflection point in his life, before he became a renowned writer.

And Randal Maurice Jelks is the Ruth N. Halls Professor of African American and African Diaspora Studies at Indiana University Bloomington. His book Letters to Martin: Meditation on Democracy in Black America started as a talk he gave shortly after President Donald Trump’s first inauguration back in 2017. It puts Dr. King’s ideas in conversation with present-day political questions.

GUESTS:

You can find more information about Heartbeat Ensemble's performances of Kyle Bass' play Citizen James, or the Young Man Without a Country here.

