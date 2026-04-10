8 years after a major Supreme Court decision, where we are with gambling today

In 2018, the Supreme Court Case Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association reshaped gambling in the U.S. The ruling ended a ban on sports gambling— it had previously been illegal in every state except Nevada. Today, 39 states and Washington, D.C. have at least some form of legalized sports betting. Sports betting became legal in Connecticut in 2021.

This hour, we’re taking a look at how gambling has changed since then. We'll talk about how sports betting companies think about the work that they do and the way people are impacted by gambling addiction. We'll also discuss the the effect gambling is having on college students.

GUESTS:



If you or someone you know is being adversely affected by gambling, there is help available. You can reach out to the Connecticut Council on Problem Gambling’s helpline at 888-789-7777. You can go to their website at ccpg.org. You can also reach the National Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-MY RESET (1-800-697-3738).

Here are some of the other resources mentioned in the episode:



To find treatment programs in Connecticut, you can contact a Bettor Choice Program .

You can find a local or virtual Gamblers Anonymous meeting through their website

You can also listen to Brian's podcast, All in: The Addicted Gambler’s Podcast

Special thanks to our interns divina cordeiro and Megan Rodriguez-Hawkins.

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