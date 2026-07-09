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Disrupted

Senator Chris Murphy on the ‘Crisis of the Common Good’

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published July 9, 2026 at 5:41 PM EDT
File photo May 11, 2026: United States Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy joins Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean for a conversation about what it was like growing up in Wethersfield, combating the loneliness epidemic and his new book, 'Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America.'
Matt Ramey
/
Provided by Chris Murphy
United States Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy's new book is 'Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America.'

In 2012, Connecticut voters chose Chris Murphy as a replacement for retiring senator Joe Lieberman. He was the youngest U.S. senator serving at the time. And in the years since, his national profile has grown. He's been a vocal advocate for gun reform and become a high-profile critic of the Trump administration. But most recently he’s been talking about a different kind of crisis. It's the subject of his new book Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America.

'Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America, Authored by United States Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy.
Provided by Chris Murphy
'Crisis of the Common Good: The Fight for Meaning and Connection in a Broken America,' by United States Senator from Connecticut Chris Murphy.

GUESTS:

This episode was also produced by our intern Amanda Adams.

Special thanks to our intern Katie Servas.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media