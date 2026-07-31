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Disrupted

From book bans to immigration, documentary filmmakers reveal the humanity behind complex issues

By Kevin Chang Barnum,
Khalilah Brown-DeanErica McIntoshRobyn Doyon-Aitken Megan Fitzgerald
Published July 31, 2026 at 9:09 AM EDT
"Michelle Chinos and Omar Roman put up a poster as they try to find Omar's brother, Homero Roman. Their search is featured in the documentary film 'Missing in Brooks County,' co-directed and produced by Lisa Molomot and Jeff Bemiss."
Engel Entertainment
Michelle Chinos and Omar Roman put up a poster as they try to find Omar's brother, Homero Roman. Their search is featured in the documentary film 'Missing in Brooks County,' co-directed and produced by Lisa Molomot and Jeff Bemiss.

Great documentary films can teach people about the world. But the strength of the medium is that it doesn’t just explain facts, it can also reveal emotional truths.

One recent documentary film that does so is called The Librarians. It takes a look at book bans in U.S. public schools and shows how librarians have reacted to them.

Another is Missing In Brooks County. It explores what happens when people go missing after they cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

This hour, we talk to some of the people who made those films possible.

GUESTS:

This episode was also produced by our interns Vy Duong.

Special thanks to our interns Amanda Adams and Katie Servas.

Disrupted is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Disrupted
Kevin Chang Barnum
Kevin Chang Barnum is a producer for Connecticut Public Radio’s weekly show Disrupted. Kevin grew up in Connecticut and started his radio work at his graduate university’s radio station, KUCI. He has also worked for HRN, a network of food and beverage podcasts.
See stories by Kevin Chang Barnum
Khalilah Brown-Dean
Dr. Khalilah L. Brown-Dean is an award-winning scholar at Wesleyan University, author, and host of 'Disrupted' on Connecticut Public.
See stories by Khalilah Brown-Dean
Erica McIntosh
Erica McIntosh is Senior Regional Editor for Southern Connecticut. Erica was born and raised in Connecticut.
See stories by Erica McIntosh
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn Doyon-Aitken is the Deputy Director of Audio Storytelling and Talk Shows
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Megan Fitzgerald
Meg Fitzgerald is the senior manager of projects and radio programming.
See stories by Megan Fitzgerald

Funding provided by:
The Connecticut Office of Film, Television and Digital Media