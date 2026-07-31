From book bans to immigration, documentary filmmakers reveal the humanity behind complex issues

Great documentary films can teach people about the world. But the strength of the medium is that it doesn’t just explain facts, it can also reveal emotional truths.

One recent documentary film that does so is called The Librarians. It takes a look at book bans in U.S. public schools and shows how librarians have reacted to them.

Another is Missing In Brooks County. It explores what happens when people go missing after they cross the U.S.-Mexico border.

This hour, we talk to some of the people who made those films possible.

GUESTS:

This episode was also produced by our interns Vy Duong.

Special thanks to our interns Amanda Adams and Katie Servas.

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