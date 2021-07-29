An Hour With Unconventional Food Critic Daym Drops

Have you seen Fresh, Fried & Crispy on Netflix yet? Connecticut’s own Daym Drops has gone from YouTube star to Netflix star, and his new show is as addictive as the fried food he critiques. This hour on Seasoned: The man we all love to watch eat and hear his hot takes on fried food. Got a question for Daym about his new show? Maybe you’d like to know which fast food spots, greasy spoons, and burger shacks he recommends in our state. No one is as passionate about chicken sandwiches as Daym. And when a dish is good, he’ll let ya’ know. Got a local restaurant or food truck to recommend? Tell Daym where he needs to eat next. We’re live with the state’s most enthusiastic foodie.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email at seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

Guest:

Daym Drops – Host of Fresh, Fried & Crispy on Netflix; Connecticut-based unconventional food critic/content creator

