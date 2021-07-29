© 2021 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Seasoned logo
Seasoned

An Hour With Unconventional Food Critic Daym Drops

Published July 29, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT
Fresh, Fried & Crispy: Season 1. Episode 6, “Denver” Pictured: Daymon Scott “Daym Drops” Patterson (Food Critic). c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021
Fresh, Fried & Crispy: Season 1. Episode 6, “Denver” Pictured: Daymon Scott “Daym Drops” Patterson (Food Critic). c. Courtesy of Netflix © 2021

Have you seen Fresh, Fried & Crispy on Netflix yet? Connecticut’s own Daym Drops has gone from YouTube star to Netflix star, and his new show is as addictive as the fried food he critiques. This hour on Seasoned: The man we all love to watch eat and hear his hot takes on fried food. Got a question for Daym about his new show? Maybe you’d like to know which fast food spots, greasy spoons, and burger shacks he recommends in our state. No one is as passionate about chicken sandwiches as Daym. And when a dish is good, he’ll let ya’ know. Got a local restaurant or food truck to recommend? Tell Daym where he needs to eat next. We’re live with the state’s most enthusiastic foodie.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email at seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski produced this show.

Guest:
Daym Drops – Host of Fresh, Fried & Crispy on Netflix; Connecticut-based unconventional food critic/content creator

Seasoned
Stay Connected
Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of Seasoned, a show celebrating food and farms. She’s filled in as a producer for several of our local shows, most notably, Where We Live. In 2021, she was part of the team that received first place in the Interview category from the Public Media Journalists Association for the episode “Who Owns History? Connecticut Woman Sues Harvard For Family Photos.” She produced The Faith Middleton Food Schmooze® from November 2015 until the broadcast ended. Before that, she ate her way through the previous seven years of Fine Cooking magazine while its web producer. Robyn is food-obsessed, loves to bake, and constantly thinks about people in the food world, both nationally and locally, who have compelling stories to tell about food.
See stories by Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Marysol Castro
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
See stories by Chef Plum