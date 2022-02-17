Exploring pasta making with chef Missy Robbins, and a local pasta shop where everyone belongs
We’re celebrating the craft of pasta making this week on Seasoned. We talk with chef Missy Robbins about her new book, Pasta: The Spirit and Craft of Italy’s Greatest Food with Recipes. And, we visit the New England Pasta Company in Avon, an inclusive workplace where the motto is “everyone belongs.” Plus, we talk with the chef who became famous on TikTok for making fresh pasta dough by hand in unexpected places. His videos are mesmerizing.
This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski.
Guests:
- Missy Robbins – James Beard Award–winning chef/owner of the acclaimed Lilia and Misi restaurants in Brooklyn. She is the author, along with Talia Baiocchi, of the book Pasta: The Spirit and Craft of Italy’s Greatest Food with Recipes.
- Kim and Scott Morrison – Co-owners of New England Pasta Company and Beanz & Co. in Avon, Conn.
- Ryan Peters – Chef and content creator of peterspasta on TikTok.
Featured Recipes:
Fresh Egg Pasta Dough + Extruded Pasta Dough
Spaghetti alla Puttanesca
Spinach and Ricotta Filled Tortelli with Brown Butter and Ricotta Salata
Rigatoni Diavola