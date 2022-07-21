Chef Kwame Onwuachi cooks ‘his America’ plus, home cooks from PBS’s 'The Great American Recipe'

Get to know one of the most exciting chefs in America—and how he expresses himself and honors his multicultural culinary heritage through cooking. James Beard Award-winner Kwame Onwuachi joins us to talk about the follow-up to his memoir. It’s a cookbook: My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef. Plus, have you been watching PBS’s cooking competition The Great American Recipe? We have! We talk with the two home cooks in our region who celebrate their culinary heritage by sharing family recipes on the show. And, chef Michael Symon pops by to surprise one of his biggest fans.

Guests:



Kwame Onwuachi: James Beard Award-winning chef, recurring judge on Top Chef, executive producer at Food & Wine , and the author of My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef . Get more information about Kwame’s The Family Reunion 2022.



James Beard Award-winning chef, recurring judge on Top Chef, executive producer at , and the author of . Get more information about Kwame’s The Family Reunion 2022. Irma Cádiz: (aka CoquitoLadyNYC) Home cook and contestant on PBS’s The Great American Recipe



(aka CoquitoLadyNYC) Home cook and contestant on PBS’s Dan Rinaldi: Home cook and contestant on PBS’s The Great American Recipe



Home cook and contestant on PBS’s Michael Symon: James Beard Award-winning chef, restaurant owner, regular on the Food Network, and a bestselling cookbook author.



Featured Recipes:

Kwame Onwuachi’s Suya

Irma Cadiz’s Mofongo con Camarones

Dan Rinaldi’s Rhode Island–Style Fried Calamari

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio. Our interns are Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!