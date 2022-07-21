© 2022 Connecticut Public

Seasoned logo
Seasoned

Chef Kwame Onwuachi cooks ‘his America’ plus, home cooks from PBS’s 'The Great American Recipe'

Published July 21, 2022 at 11:05 AM EDT
Kwame Onwuachi (c) Clay Williams_for CT Public.jpg
1 of 4  — Kwame Onwuachi (c) Clay Williams_for CT Public.jpg
Kwame Onwuachi is a James Beard Award-winning chef and the author of My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef
© Clay Williams / claywilliamsphoto.com
Irma Cádiz is a home cook and contestant on PBS’s The Great American Recipe
2 of 4  — Great American Recipe_Irma_Cadiz_Courtesy of PBS_VPM.jpeg
Irma Cádiz is a home cook and contestant on PBS’s The Great American Recipe
Courtesy PBS/VPM
Dan Rinaldi is a home cook and contestant on PBS’s The Great American Recipe
3 of 4  — Great American Recipe_Dan_Rinaldi_Courtesy of PBS_VPM.jpeg
Dan Rinaldi is a home cook and contestant on PBS’s The Great American Recipe
Courtesy of PBS/VPM
Michael_Symon.jpg
4 of 4  — Michael_Symon.jpg
Michael Symon is a James Beard Award-winning chef, restaurant owner, regular on the Food Network, and a bestselling cookbook author.
Ed Anderson

Get to know one of the most exciting chefs in America—and how he expresses himself and honors his multicultural culinary heritage through cooking. James Beard Award-winner Kwame Onwuachi joins us to talk about the follow-up to his memoir. It’s a cookbook: My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef. Plus, have you been watching PBS’s cooking competition The Great American Recipe? We have! We talk with the two home cooks in our region who celebrate their culinary heritage by sharing family recipes on the show. And, chef Michael Symon pops by to surprise one of his biggest fans.

Guests:

  • Kwame Onwuachi: James Beard Award-winning chef, recurring judge on Top Chef, executive producer at Food & Wine, and the author of My America: Recipes from a Young Black Chef. Get more information about Kwame’s The Family Reunion 2022.
  • Irma Cádiz: (aka CoquitoLadyNYC) Home cook and contestant on PBS’s The Great American Recipe
  • Dan Rinaldi: Home cook and contestant on PBS’s The Great American Recipe
  • Michael Symon: James Beard Award-winning chef, restaurant owner, regular on the Food Network, and a bestselling cookbook author.

Featured Recipes:
Kwame Onwuachi’s Suya

Suya Recipe_Kwame Onwuachi_(c)_Clay Williams.jpg
Clay Williams
/
Kwame Onwuachi’s Suya

Irma Cadiz’s Mofongo con Camarones

Irma's Mofongo Recipe_Courtesy of PBS_VPM.jpg
Courtesy of PBS/VPM
/

Dan Rinaldi’s Rhode Island–Style Fried Calamari

Dan's Rhode Island Style Fried Calamari Recipe_Courtesy of PBS_VPM.jpg
Courtesy of PBS/VPM
/

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio. Our interns are Anya Grondalski and Mira Raju.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode!

Seasoned food
