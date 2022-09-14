© 2022 Connecticut Public

The future of food tastes like plant-based proteins and cell-cultured meat

Published September 14, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT
Fried chicken sandwich made with cultivated chicken from Upside Foods
Fried chicken sandwich made with cultivated chicken from Upside Foods
Courtesy of Upside Foods
Julian McClements
Julian McClements, Ph.D - Distinguished Professor at the Department of Food Science at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Courtesy of UMASS Amherst
Amy Chen – COO Upside Foods, a food technology company in Berkeley, CA.
Amy Chen – COO Upside Foods, a food technology company in Berkeley, CA.
Courtesy of Upside Foods
Chase Purdy – New York-based writer and author of Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food.
Chase Purdy – New York-based writer and author of Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech’s Race for the Future of Food.
Courtesy of Chase Purdy
Beyond Burger Patties packaged on a shelf.
Beyond Meat "Beyond Burger" patties made from plant-based substitutes for meat products sit on a shelf for sale on November 15, 2019 in New York City.
Angela Weiss

We talk with a food scientist Julian McClements about what we might eat in the future. Think: tastier, healthier versions of plant-based eggs, seafood, and meat. And fun stuff, like 3-D printed meat. Plus, we learn about meat grown from the cells of animals still mooing and clucking at the farm. COO Amy Chen of Upside Foods in California joins us. We also talk with Chase Purdy, author of Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech’s Race for the Future of Food. And, Chef Plum experiments with grasshoppers and bakes a batch of gluten-free chocolate chip cookies with green banana flour.

Guests:

Featured Recipe:
Chef Plum's Green Banana Flour Chocolate Chip Cookies

This episode was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken and Catie Talarski and originally aired January 13, 2022.

Robyn Doyon-Aitken
Robyn is the senior producer of 'Seasoned,' a show celebrating food and farms.
Chef Plum
Chef Plum, co-host of Seasoned.
Marysol Castro
Marysol Castro, co-host of Seasoned.
Catie Talarski
Catie Talarski is Senior Director of Storytelling and Radio Programming at Connecticut Public.
