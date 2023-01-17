© 2023 Connecticut Public

CT restaurants that have stood the test of time, plus John Kanell’s ‘Preppy Kitchen’

By Robyn Doyon-Aitken ,
Chef PlumLeeanne GriffinCatie TalarskiEmily CharashKatrice Claudio
Published January 17, 2023 at 4:54 PM EST
Hearst Connecticut Media’s Leeanne Griffin co-hosts this episode of Seasoned, where we talk with the families behind three local restaurants that have stood the test of time, The Griswold Inn in Essex, Shish Kebab House of Afghanistan in West Hartford, and The Glenwood Drive-In in Hamden.

Plus, the content creator behind Preppy Kitchen wants to help you prep for cooking success. Former middle school math and science teacher John Kanell joins us from his goat farm in Litchfield County to talk about his first cookbook, life on the farm, and cozy recipes for winter, including an easy Chocolate-Cardamom Pot de Crème you’ll want to make for Valentine’s Day.

To see Leeanne's recent coverage of Connecticut restaurants and her writing on pizza, lobster rolls, and more, find her at CTPost.com and on Twitter and Instagram.

GUESTS:

NOTE: The sea shanty music you heard in The Griswold Inn piece was provided by Cliff Haslam of The Jovial Crew. The music is from Cliff’s 2012 album, The Happy Man.  

FEATURED RECIPES:
Chocolate-Cardamom Pot de Crème
Avgolemono (Greek Chicken Soup)
Dutch Oven Chicken Pot Roast with Fingerling Potatoes
Shallots, and Olives

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Emily Charash and Katrice Claudio.

