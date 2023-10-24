Yewande Komolafe’s ‘Everyday Lagos,’ plus Bridgeport’s Green Village Initiative

In this hour of Seasoned, you’ll get to know Brooklyn-based writer, recipe developer, and food stylist Yewande Komolafe. In her work for The New York Times and elsewhere, she’s a champion for West African cuisine. Producer Tagan Engel talks with Yewande about her first book, My Everyday Lagos: Nigerian Cooking at Home and in the Diaspora.

Then Tagan brings us a story from Reservoir Community Farm in Bridgeport — where Green Village Initiative is feeding its community and empowering the next generation of urban gardeners and farmers.

GUESTS:



SCENES FROM GREEN VILLAGE INITIATIVE:

1 of 8 — June 24, 2023 - Reservoir Community Farm Green Village Initiative volunteer Jamie Swint works in the greenhouse alongside Youth Leadership Program members at Reservoir Community Farm on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. The program teaches agricultural knowledge, reinforces leadership characteristics and raises food justice awareness. Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public 2 of 8 — June 24, 2023 - Reservoir Community Farm Chef and Owner of A Pinch of Salt, Raquel Rivera instructs Zayne Murphy, 16, and Chris Hayes, 16, during a cooking demonstration as Youth Leadership Program Coordinator Jessica Rosario prepares utensils at Reservoir Community Farm on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. The demonstration utilized fresh produce from the farm to create a quinoa and mixed vegetables dish that was shared among the Youth Leadership Program members. Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public 3 of 8 — June 24, 2023 - Reservoir Community Farm Sebastian Estime and Shemaya Joseph, 16, listen to Green Village Initiative Executive Director Ellie Angerame talk about leaf structure at Reservoir Community Farm on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. The Green Village Initiative has programs on-site that include Reservoir Community Farm, community gardens and a youth leadership program. Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public 4 of 8 — June 24, 2023 - Reservoir Community Farm Green Village Initiative Farmstand Leader Lucrecia Barraza tends to tomato plants at Reservoir Community Farm on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. The Green Village Initiative offers programs that include Reservoir Community Farm, community gardens and a youth leadership program. Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public 5 of 8 — June 24, 2023 - Reservoir Community Farm Bok Choi for sale at the Reservoir Community Farm stand on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. The Green Village Initiative offers programs that include Reservoir Community Farm, community gardens and a youth leadership program. Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public 6 of 8 — June 24, 2023 - Reservoir Community Farm Lavender blooms at the Reservoir Community Farm on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. The Green Village Initiative offers programs that include Reservoir Community Farm, community gardens and a youth leadership program. Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public 7 of 8 — June 24, 2023 - Reservoir Community Farm Green Village Initiative Youth Leadership volunteers Shemaya Joseph, 16, Zayne Murphy, 16, Program Coordinator Jessica Rosario and Chris Hayes, 16, talk before a cooking demonstration at Reservoir Community Farm on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. The program works with teens to teach agricultural knowledge and raise food justice awareness. Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public 8 of 8 — June 24, 2023 - Reservoir Community Farm Stella Goodwin is assisted by Green Village Initiative Executive Director Ellie Angerame at her Reservoir Community Farm plot on Saturday, June 24, 2023 in Bridgeport, Conn. Goodwin has grown vegetables at the site for nearly a decade. (Joe Buglewicz/Connecticut Public) Joe Buglewicz / Connecticut Public

FEATURED RECIPES:

Sinasir

Swallows – Pounded Method

Ègúsí Soup

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Catie Talarski, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, Meg Fitzgerald and Sabrina Herrera. Our interns are Lateshia Peters and Joey Morgan.

Join the conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and email: seasoned@ctpublic.org.

Seasoned is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.