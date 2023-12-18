Holiday cookie traditions, plus Roya Shariat and Gita Sadeh’s ‘Maman and Me’

Farrah Skeiky

Roya Shariat and her mother, Gita Sadeh (left), are co-authors of the new cookbook, Maman and Me: Recipes from Our Iranian American Family.

You’ve likely seen Gita on Roya’s TikTok and Instagram, where she’s famous for flipping the most gorgeous tahdigs and picking the right-sized container for leftovers 100% of the time (there are some nail-biters and you will root for her ‘til the end).

In our conversation, Roya explains why it was important for her to document her mother’s recipes in a book, and together, they talk about the ways their culture is so deeply rooted in food and feeding one another.

Plus, some Connecticut residents talk about the cookies that are special to them, either because of a cultural tradition, holiday or just because they love it.

You’ll hear about treasured alfajores, anisette cookies, gingerbread, rugelach, Norwegian krumkake and more. We also learn about the cookies (and the bakers) of Sanctuary Kitchen in New Haven.

1 of 3 — Pistachio Filled Maamoul Cookies from Sanctuary Kitchen_2.jpeg A beautiful wooden mold shapes the ma'amoul made at Sanctuary Kitchen in New Haven. The ma'amoul here has a pistachio filling. Tagan Engel / Connecticut Public 2 of 3 — Sanctuary Kitchen baker Parvine Toorawa with sheet of cookies.jpg Baker Parvine Toorawa gets ready to place a sheet of cookies into the oven at Sanctuary Kitchen in New Haven. Tagan Engel / Connecticut Public 3 of 3 — Sancutary Kitchen cookies.jpg A selection of some of the cookies available at Sanctuary Kitchen (clockwise from center): date-filled ma’amoul, naankataj with cashew, Mauritian biskwi sokola d'orange and kaak juz al hind. Tagan Engel / Connecticut Public

GUESTS:



Roya Shariat and Gita Sadeh: Co-authors of Maman and Me: Recipes from Our Iranian American Family (@mamanandme) (@royashariat)

1 of 3 — Norwegian Krumkake Cookies.jpeg Norwegian krumkake are thin cookies made with a simple dough that's flavored with cardamom, cooked on an iron and formed with wooden tools to give the cookies a cone shape. Tagan Engel / Connecticut Public 2 of 3 — Joyce Biolzi and Janice Papuga hold the Krumkake cone rollers.jpg Joyce Biolzi and Janice Papuga hold their krumkake cone rollers. Joyce's krumkake cone roller (r) was handmade by her grandfather. Tagan Engel / Connecticut Public 3 of 3 — Joyce Biolzi and Janice Papuga.jpg Mother and daughter, Janice Papuga (left) and Joyce Biolzi, have a Christmas tradition of making Norwegian krumkake cookies together. Here, they are holding the cone rollers that give the krumkake its cone shape. Tagan Engel / Connecticut Public

GUEST COOKIE CONTRIBUTORS:



Joyce Thompsen Biolzi and Janice Papuga: Mother and daughter. Special cookie - Norwegian krumkake

Mother and daughter. Special cookie - Norwegian krumkake Leyla Dam Jenkins: Owner of Lorca Coffee Bar in Stamford, Conn. Special cookie - alfajores

Owner of Lorca Coffee Bar in Stamford, Conn. Special cookie - alfajores Lori Dalton: Mom of Seasoned ’s Director of Storytelling. Special cookie – Italian anisette

Mom of ’s Director of Storytelling. Special cookie – Italian anisette Ramin Ganeshram: Executive Director of Westport Museum for History & Culture. Special cookie - gingerbread

Executive Director of Westport Museum for History & Culture. Special cookie - gingerbread Noah Baerman: Jazz musician and educator. Special cookie - chocolate chip

Parvine Toorawa: Baker at Sanctuary Kitchen. Special cookie - naankataj

Baker at Sanctuary Kitchen. Special cookie - naankataj Azar Ahmed: Chef at Sanctuary Kitchen. Special cookie - kaak juz hind

Chef at Sanctuary Kitchen. Special cookie - kaak juz hind Rawaa Ghazi: Program Associate at Sanctuary Kitchen in New Haven, Conn. Special cookie - ma'amoul

Program Associate at Sanctuary Kitchen in New Haven, Conn. Special cookie - ma'amoul Tagan Engel: Producer of Seasoned. Special cookie – rugelach and Lego® gingerbread (adapted from Tartine's soft glazed gingerbread)

FEATURED RECIPES:

Soft Almond Flour Cookies (Toots)

Crispy Egg Yolk and Walnut Cookies (Noon Tokhmorghi)

Sweet Yogurt Fritters (Noon Masti)

Tagan's Rugelach

Tagan's Lego® Gingerbread Cookies

This show was produced by Robyn Doyon-Aitken, Meg Dalton, Tagan Engel, Stephanie Stender, Katrice Claudio, and Meg Fitzgerald, with help from our Social team Sabrina Herrera and Francesca Fontanez.

