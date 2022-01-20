You couldn't have predicted we'd do this show about predicting the future

Humans have been trying for, well, forever to predict the future. But how helpful is predicting the future, really? And what factors determine whether someone is successful at doing it, or not?

This hour, we try to predict whether predicting the future is useful, and understand why we’re so interested in doing so.

GUESTS:



Amanda Rees - A historian of science based at the University of York who works on the history of the future, and author of the book “Human.”

A historian of science based at the University of York who works on the history of the future, and author of the book “Human.” Warren Hatch - A superforecaster, and CEO of the Good Judgment Project.

- A superforecaster, and CEO of the Good Judgment Project. Allan Lichtman - A distinguished professor of history at American University, his most recent book is “Thirteen Cracks: Repairing American Democracy After Trump.” He is known for accurately predicting the outcome of presidential elections since 1984.

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

