The Colin McEnroe Show

It’s no mystery why we’re drawn to crime fiction

By Lily Tyson
Published June 6, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT
Illustration of a silhouette of two men wearing hats, one silhouette is black, and one is white, and the area where their shadows meet is red.
CSA-Printstock
/
Getty Images
.

Mysteries have been popular for centuries. This hour we ask: Why are we drawn to this genre?

Plus, a look at television detectives and true crime podcasts.

GUESTS:

Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show, which originally aired October 18, 2022.

Lily Tyson
Lily is the senior producer for 'The Colin McEnroe Show'. She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern, in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC, and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show 'Next.'
