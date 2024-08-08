The New York Times' Astead Herndon on the run-up to the 2024 election

Going into November, we’ll be doing some shows where we talk with one guest, for the hour, who knows a lot about the election.

This hour, The New York Times’ Astead Herndon joins us to talk about the run-up to 2024. We’ll talk about his unique approach to political reporting, and the state of the race.

GUEST:



Astead Herndon: National politics reporter for The New York Times and the host of the politics podcast “The Run-Up”

Colin McEnroe and Eugene Amatruda contributed to this show.