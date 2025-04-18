The movie musical died a long, slow death a long time ago. Right?

Well, except that there’s Wicked. And Spielberg’s West Side Story. And Hamilton and In the Heights and Tick, Tick… Boom! And Encanto and Moana 2 and Mufasa. Oh, and Elvis and A Complete Unknown.

And those are just from the last five years. And I could keep going.

This hour, a long look at the long-dead movie musical. Long live the movie musical.

GUESTS:



Jeanine Basinger: Founder of the Department of Film Studies at Wesleyan University and the author of many books on film; her latest is Hollywood: The Oral History

Founder of the Department of Film Studies at Wesleyan University and the author of many books on film; her latest is Steve Metcalf: Founder and director of the Garmany concert series at the University of Hartford’s Hartt School

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show, which originally aired March 5, 2020.