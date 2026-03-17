We take your calls

We’ve been doing these shows where we don’t book any guests, where we fill the hour with your calls. And your calls have been interesting and surprising and amusing.

These shows are fun for us, and they seem to be fun for you, too. So we're doing another one. In other words: Give us a call during the 1 p.m. EDT hour. 888-720-9677.

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Colin McEnroe, Jonathan McNicol, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.