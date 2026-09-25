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The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’ and ‘Lanterns’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published September 25, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in ‘Lanters.’`
1 of 4  — Lanterns
Aaron Pierre as John Stewart and Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan in ‘Lanters.’`
John Johnson / HBO Max
Lindsay Lee Wallace and Shawn Murray at Connecticut Public’s studio at CT State Community College Gateway in New Haven on September 23, 2026.
2 of 4  — The Nose September 25, 2026
Lindsay Lee Wallace and Shawn Murray at Connecticut Public’s studio at CT State Community College Gateway in New Haven on September 23, 2026.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public
Lindsay Lee Wallace at Connecticut Public’s studio at CT State Community College Gateway in New Haven on September 23, 2026.
3 of 4  — The Nose September 25, 2026
Lindsay Lee Wallace at Connecticut Public’s studio at CT State Community College Gateway in New Haven on September 23, 2026.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public
Shawn Murray at Connecticut Public’s studio at CT State Community College Gateway in New Haven on September 23, 2026.
4 of 4  — The Nose September 25, 2026
Shawn Murray at Connecticut Public’s studio at CT State Community College Gateway in New Haven on September 23, 2026.
Jonathan McNicol / Connecticut Public

This special edition of The Nose — guest hosted and co-hosted (!) by comedian and writer Shawn Murray and journalist and noted bat expert Lindsay Lee Wallace — looks at:

Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma is a satirical surrealist psychological romance slasher film with a film-within-a-film narrative. It’s the third feature film written and directed by Jane Schoenbrun and their followup to I Saw the TV Glow. Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma stars Hannah Einbinder and Gillian Anderson.

And: Lanterns is the third TV series and fifth entry overall in Chapter One: Gods and Monsters of the DC Universe. It is created by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King, and it’s meant to tell a Green Lantern story kind of in the style of TV shows like True Detective and Slow Horses. Lanterns stars Kyle Chandler as Hal Jordan and Aaron Pierre as John Stewart.

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Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
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