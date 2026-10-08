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The Colin McEnroe Show

‘Thou mayest’: A look at ‘East of Eden’

By Jonathan McNicol,
Lily Tyson
Published October 8, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
1 of 2  — ZOEKAZAN
Craig Hudson / Washington Post / Getty Images
From left to right: Raymond Massey, Julie Harris, and James Dean on the set of Elia Kazan’s classic big-screen adaptation of ‘East of Eden.’
2 of 2  — On the set of East of Eden
From left to right: Raymond Massey, Julie Harris, and James Dean on the set of Elia Kazan’s classic big-screen adaptation of ‘East of Eden.’
Sunset Boulevard / Corbis / Getty Images

John Steinbeck considered East of Eden to be his magnum opus. And it’s now thought of as one of the great American novels.

Netflix’s new seven-part limited series adaptation is created by and co-written by Zoe Kazan. Kazan’s grandfather, Elia Kazan, directed the classic big-screen adaptation starring James Dean.

This hour, a look at Steinbeck’s epic novel, the original movie, and the new series adaptation of East of Eden.

GUESTS:

  • Joel Baden: Professor of Hebrew Bible at Yale Divinity School
  • Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast
  • Susan Shillinglaw: Professor emerita of English at San Jose State University, where she was director of the University’s Center for Steinbeck Studies for 18 years; she was also director of the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas from 2015 to 2018
  • Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and journalist whose latest work includes the cover stories for the four most recent issues of Bat Conservation International’s Bats magazine

Music featured (in order):

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Jonathan McNicol
Lily Tyson

Lily is the senior producer for "The Colin McEnroe Show." She's also a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: The media we love & how it shapes us." She first worked at Connecticut Public as an intern in 2014. She has previously worked for WBUR, KUNC and as a producer for the New England News Collaborative's weekly show Next. Lily can be reached at ltyson@ctpublic.org.

See stories by Lily Tyson