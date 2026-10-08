‘Thou mayest’: A look at ‘East of Eden’

John Steinbeck considered East of Eden to be his magnum opus. And it’s now thought of as one of the great American novels.

Netflix’s new seven-part limited series adaptation is created by and co-written by Zoe Kazan. Kazan’s grandfather, Elia Kazan, directed the classic big-screen adaptation starring James Dean.

This hour, a look at Steinbeck’s epic novel, the original movie, and the new series adaptation of East of Eden.

GUESTS:



Joel Baden: Professor of Hebrew Bible at Yale Divinity School

Professor of Hebrew Bible at Yale Divinity School Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Susan Shillinglaw: Professor emerita of English at San Jose State University, where she was director of the University’s Center for Steinbeck Studies for 18 years; she was also director of the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas from 2015 to 2018

Professor emerita of English at San Jose State University, where she was director of the University’s Center for Steinbeck Studies for 18 years; she was also director of the National Steinbeck Center in Salinas from 2015 to 2018 Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and journalist whose latest work includes the cover stories for the four most recent issues of Bat Conservation International’s Bats magazine

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.