The Nose looks at ‘You Can See Everything’

Note: This episode contains spoilers for You Can See Everything.

You Can See Everything is a three-hour experimental documentary (quasi-documentary?) directed by Nathan Fielder and Lance Oppenheim. It is Fielder’s feature directing debut and the second feature directed by Oppenheim that premiered the weekend of September 5, 2026 (the first was Primetime).

It ostensibly follows Elizabeth Holmes and her partner, Billy Evans, in the last days before Holmes reported to federal prison in May, 2023, to serve her 135-month sentence for her convictions on three counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

It opened in limited theatrical release last weekend and grossed $15.6 million. It is the second-best opening weekend for a documentary in history (after Fahrenheit 9/11 in 2004).

You Can See Everything expands to a wide theatrical release in the U.S. today.

GUESTS:



David Edelstein: America’s Greatest Living Film Critic

America’s Greatest Living Film Critic Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian and writer, and he claims to be the rightful heir to the Murray’s Hair Pomade fortune

A stand-up comedian and writer, and he claims to be the rightful heir to the Murray’s Hair Pomade fortune Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and a noted chiropterology journalist, among other things

A writer and a noted chiropterology journalist, among other things Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

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Colin McEnroe, Eugene Amatruda, and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.