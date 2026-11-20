This week’s Nose — guest hosted by comedian and writer Shawn Murray and journalist and noted bat expert Lindsay Lee Wallace — looks at:

Robert Pattinson’s incredible 2026 continues. After noted turns in The Drama, The Odyssey, and Primetime and while shooting The Batman: Part II AND during the lead up to Dune: Part Three, it was announced this week that Pattinson would become the eighth actor to play James Bond in film.

And: Last weekend, John Mulaney became just the ninth person to have hosted Saturday Night Live as many as seven times. And one sketch in particular, “Sister,” has gone a bit viral since.

And finally: Wild Horse Nine is the fifth feature film written and directed by Martin McDonagh. It is a spy thriller dark comedy that stars John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell, and it’s already garnered a lot of Oscars buzz.

PLUS, exclusive to the podcast version of the show: After a $1.8 billion run at the box office, Christopher Nolan’s adaptation of The Odyssey is finally available to watch at home. The Nose revisits its take from way back in July.

GUESTS:



James Hanley: Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College

Co-founder of Cinestudio at Trinity College Irene Papoulis: Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College

Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

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Colin McEnroe, Dylan Reyes, and Lily Tyson contributed to this show, part of which originally aired July 29, 2026, in a different form.