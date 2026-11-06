The Nose looks at ‘Primetime’ and ‘Phony’

Primetime is the fourth feature film — and the first narrative feature film — directed by Lance Oppenheim. It is the second feature directed by Oppenheim that The Nose has covered in the last 15 days (and the other one is currently the No. 1 movie in the country). It stars Robert Pattinson as a heightened version of Chris Hansen during the production of To Catch a Predator.

And: Phony is a high school comedy-mystery series from Hulu. It stars Sam Nivola as a teenager who is convinced that his mother, played by Connie Britton, has been replaced by an impostor.

GUESTS:



Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian and writer; he claims to be the rightful heir to the Murray’s Hair Pomade fortune

A stand-up comedian and writer; he claims to be the rightful heir to the Murray’s Hair Pomade fortune Irene Papoulis: Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College

Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and a noted chiropterology journalist, among other things

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Colin McEnroe contributed to this show.