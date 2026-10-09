The Nose looks at ‘Tony’ and ‘Ted Lasso: Season Four’

This hour, The Nose looks at two current bits of pop culture with men’s names that start with the letter T:

Tony is the fifth movie co-written and directed by Matt Johnson and the second released commercially this year. It is kind of vaguely a biopic, coming-of-age dramedy about Anthony Bourdain. It stars Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Stavros Halkias, Leo Woodall, and Antonio Banderas.

And: The fourth season of Ted Lasso just ended this week. It is a reboot/refresh/restart of the Apple TV sports dramedy that originally ran for three seasons from 2020 to 2023. The Season Four premiere was the biggest launch for an Apple TV series.

GUESTS:



Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian and writer who claims to be the rightful heir to the Murray’s Hair Pomade fortune

A stand-up comedian and writer who claims to be the rightful heir to the Murray’s Hair Pomade fortune Carolyn Paine: An actress and comedian; she’s the founder and director of CONNetic Dance and the creative producer and choreographer for The Bushnell’s Digital Institute

An actress and comedian; she’s the founder and director of CONNetic Dance and the creative producer and choreographer for The Bushnell’s Digital Institute Irene Papoulis: Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College

Taught writing for a long time at Trinity College Gene Seymour: A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek,” and he writes the That Gene Seymour Substack

A “writer, professional spectator, pop-culture maven, and jazz geek,” and he writes the Substack Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.