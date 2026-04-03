The Nose looks at ‘Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie’ and ‘Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere’

Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie is the fourth feature film written and directed by Matt Johnson. It is cowritten and scored by Jay McCarrol, and it is an adaptation of and spiritual sequel to the 2017 television series Nirvanna the Band the Show, which is an adaptation of and spiritual sequel to the 2007 web series Nirvana the Band the Show. Nirvanna the Band the Show the Movie stars Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol as Matt Johnson and Jay McCarrol. Here is Neon’s synopsis: “When their plan to book a show at the Rivoli goes horribly wrong, Matt and Jay accidentally travel back to the year 2008. Blah blah blah blah blah.”

And: Louis Theroux: Inside the Manosphere is a Netflix documentary produced and presented by Theroux. It explores how social media figures like HSTikkyTokky, Myron Gaines, Sneako, Justin Waller, and Ed Matthews “are helping to reshape young men’s ideas about masculinity and fueling a resurgent global men’s rights movement.”

GUESTS:



Shawn Murray: A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the Fantasy Filmball podcast

A stand-up comedian, writer, and the host of the podcast Carolyn Paine: An actress and comedian; she’s the founder and director of Connetic Dance and the creative producer and choreographer for The Bushnell’s Digital Institute

An actress and comedian; she’s the founder and director of Connetic Dance and the creative producer and choreographer for The Bushnell’s Digital Institute Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and journalist covering culture, health, technology, bats, and anything else people will answer her questions about

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.