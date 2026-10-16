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The Colin McEnroe Show

The Nose looks at ‘The Social Reckoning’ and ‘War’

By Jonathan McNicol
Published October 16, 2026 at 1:00 PM EDT
Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison in Aaron Sokin’s ‘The Social Reckoning.’
Leah Gallo
/
Sony Pictures
Jeremy Allen White and Mikey Madison in Aaron Sokin’s ‘The Social Reckoning.’

The Social Reckoning is the fourth movie written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. It’s his follow-up to The Social Network, and it stars Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, and Bill Burr, with Jeremy Strong this time playing Mark Zuckerberg.

And: War is a legal drama anthology series created by George Kay, who also created Hijack and Lupin, among other things. Its first season covers a high-stakes celebrity divorce, and it stars Dominic West, Sienna Miller, Pip Torrens, Nick Mohammed, Celia Imrie, and more.

GUESTS:

  • Mercy Quaye: Founder and president of The Narrative Project
  • Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and a noted chiropterology journalist, among other things
  • Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Music featured (in order):

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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.

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Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan is a producer for ‘The Colin McEnroe Show.’ His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on Connecticut Public’s talk shows and news magazines. He’s as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. Jonathan can be reached at jmcnicol@ctpublic.org.
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