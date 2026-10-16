The Nose looks at ‘The Social Reckoning’ and ‘War’

The Social Reckoning is the fourth movie written and directed by Aaron Sorkin. It’s his follow-up to The Social Network, and it stars Jeremy Allen White, Mikey Madison, and Bill Burr, with Jeremy Strong this time playing Mark Zuckerberg.

And: War is a legal drama anthology series created by George Kay, who also created Hijack and Lupin, among other things. Its first season covers a high-stakes celebrity divorce, and it stars Dominic West, Sienna Miller, Pip Torrens, Nick Mohammed, Celia Imrie, and more.

GUESTS:



Mercy Quaye: Founder and president of The Narrative Project

Founder and president of The Narrative Project Lindsay Lee Wallace: A writer and a noted chiropterology journalist, among other things

A writer and a noted chiropterology journalist, among other things Bill Yousman: Professor of media studies at Sacred Heart University

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.