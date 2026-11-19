This hour, we look at the story of Noah’s Ark and how it’s showing up in the imagination of billionaires as the world faces down its present-day threats.

And, "The Noah's Ark Problem" in conservation.

GUESTS:



Joel Baden: Professor of Hebrew Bible at Yale Divinity School, where he is also Director of the Center for Continuing Education

Professor of Hebrew Bible at Yale Divinity School, where he is also Director of the Center for Continuing Education Douglas Rushkoff: Author, documentarian, and host of The Rushkoff Podcast. His latest book is Survival of the Richest: Escape Fantasies of the Tech Billionaires

Author, documentarian, and host of The Rushkoff Podcast. His latest book is Amit Batabyal: Interim Director of the Golisano Institute for Sustainability, the Head of the Department of Sustainability, and a Distinguished Professor of Economics at the Rochester Institute of Technology

Music featured (in order):



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Colin McEnroe and Dylan Reyes contributed to this show.