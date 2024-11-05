The Wheelhouse: CT Election Night 2024

You voted — and now it’s time to find out.

Throughout 2024, the Wheelhouse team has asked Connecticut residents about the issues , interviewed candidates for Congress , unpacked the assassination attempts on Donald Trump , and watched as Democrats coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris.

Now, it’s time to clock in on election night…and find out where state residents really stand.

Tonight, The Wheelhouse will dive into what we know and what comes next as the polls close.

GUESTS:



Leah Wright Rigueur : Author and SNF Agora Institute associate professor of history, Johns Hopkins University

: and SNF Agora Institute associate professor of history, Johns Hopkins University Mercy Quaye : Founder and President at The Narrative Project ; Columnist for CT Mirror and Editor of CT Mirror's Community Editorial Board

: Founder and President at ; Columnist for and Editor of CT Mirror's Community Editorial Board Charles Venator-Santiago : Associate professor of political science and El Instituto, University of Connecticut

: Associate professor of political science and El Instituto, Jonathan Wharton : Associate professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

