The Wheelhouse

The Wheelhouse: CT Election Night 2024

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published November 5, 2024 at 5:15 PM EST
After casting her ballot in the 2024 election, Jen Delorenzo, holds her son Anthony as he sleeps on her shoulder at Southbury Community Club on the evening of November 5, 2024.
Dave Wurtzel
/
Connecticut Public
After casting her ballot in the 2024 election, Jen Delorenzo, holds her son Anthony as he sleeps on her shoulder at Southbury Community Club on the evening of November 5, 2024.

You voted — and now it’s time to find out.

Throughout 2024, the Wheelhouse team has asked Connecticut residents about the issues, interviewed candidates for Congress, unpacked the assassination attempts on Donald Trump, and watched as Democrats coalesced around Vice President Kamala Harris.

Now, it’s time to clock in on election night…and find out where state residents really stand.

Tonight, The Wheelhouse will dive into what we know and what comes next as the polls close.

GUESTS:

  • Leah Wright Rigueur: Author and SNF Agora Institute associate professor of history, Johns Hopkins University
  • Mercy Quaye: Founder and President at The Narrative Project; Columnist for CT Mirror and Editor of CT Mirror's Community Editorial Board
  • Charles Venator-Santiago: Associate professor of political science and El Instituto, University of Connecticut
  • Jonathan Wharton: Associate professor of political science and urban affairs, Southern Connecticut State University

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live. She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, Admissible: Shreds of Evidence, which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
