Americans honored MLK Day for 40 years. Is 2026 different?

Visitors to U.S. national parks get in free on certain holidays.

But two days honoring Black history, Martin Luther King’s birthday – and Juneteenth – are no longer free.

As America marks 40 years of observing MLK Day, today on the Wheelhouse we’ll look at how the current Republican administration in Washington is marking King’s birthday and what that means for Black history.

GUESTS:

Bilal Sekou , Hillyer College associate professor of political science, University of Hartford

, Hillyer College associate professor of political science, University of Hartford Alan Spears , senior director of cultural resources in the government affairs department, National Parks Conservation Association

, senior director of cultural resources in the government affairs department, National Parks Conservation Association Charlie Sykes , writer of “To the Contrary,” Substack

