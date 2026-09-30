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The Wheelhouse

Where does climate progress stand amid federal rollbacks?

By Chloe Wynne,
Frankie Graziano
Published September 30, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT

Last week, climate leaders from around the world gathered in New York for Climate Week – the biggest annual conference of its kind.

We’ll hear what was discussed, where we’re making progress on clean energy, and what’s getting in the way.

The political landscape is shifting, with the Trump administration rolling back federal climate policies even as some climate indicators offer reasons for cautious optimism.

We also take stock of Connecticut’s high electric bills and ask: is relief anywhere in sight?

Guests:

  • Jake Bittle, writer at Grist
  • Daniel Esty, Hillhouse Professor of Environmental Law and Policy, Yale School of the Environment and Yale Law School
  • Erik Katovich, Assistant Professor of Environmental and Resource Economics, University of Connecticut

Are you thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey.

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The Wheelhouse Climate Change
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
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