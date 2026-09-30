Where does climate progress stand amid federal rollbacks?

Last week, climate leaders from around the world gathered in New York for Climate Week – the biggest annual conference of its kind.

We’ll hear what was discussed, where we’re making progress on clean energy, and what’s getting in the way.

The political landscape is shifting, with the Trump administration rolling back federal climate policies even as some climate indicators offer reasons for cautious optimism.

We also take stock of Connecticut’s high electric bills and ask: is relief anywhere in sight?

Guests:



Jake Bittle , writer at Grist

, writer at Grist Daniel Esty , Hillhouse Professor of Environmental Law and Policy, Yale School of the Environment and Yale Law School

, Hillhouse Professor of Environmental Law and Policy, Yale School of the Environment and Yale Law School Erik Katovich , Assistant Professor of Environmental and Resource Economics, University of Connecticut

Are you thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey .

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

