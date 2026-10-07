Affordability and the midterms: what’s remarkable about the cost of living this election cycle?

Polling of likely voters in midterm elections indicates people aren’t happy with the way the current administration is managing the U.S. economy.

About 60% of respondents in a recent New York Times/Siena University poll say they disapprove of how Donald Trump is handling the U.S. economy.

Which party is better able to tackle a national affordability crisis?

That’s a deciding factor swaying voters. Amid that national debate, the people of Connecticut live in a reality where costs continue to swell.

The average cost for a new vehicle in Connecticut has risen 2% in the last year. The median sale price for a home in the state is rising too. Redfin, a business affiliated with Rocket Mortgage, reports that the median sale price of a home in Connecticut is $474,026.

This hour, we’re talking about affordability and the midterms and asking what can be done to lift Americans out of the current crisis.

Guests:



Martha Gimbel , executive director and co-founder, The Budget Lab at Yale University

, executive director and co-founder, The Budget Lab at Yale University Abigail Brone , housing reporter, Connecticut Public

, housing reporter, Connecticut Public Meghan Holden , director of marketing and communications, The Connecticut Project

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