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The Wheelhouse

Affordability and the midterms: what’s remarkable about the cost of living this election cycle?

By Chloe Wynne,
Frankie Graziano
Published October 7, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT

Polling of likely voters in midterm elections indicates people aren’t happy with the way the current administration is managing the U.S. economy.

About 60% of respondents in a recent New York Times/Siena University poll say they disapprove of how Donald Trump is handling the U.S. economy.

Which party is better able to tackle a national affordability crisis?

That’s a deciding factor swaying voters. Amid that national debate, the people of Connecticut live in a reality where costs continue to swell.

The average cost for a new vehicle in Connecticut has risen 2% in the last year. The median sale price for a home in the state is rising too. Redfin, a business affiliated with Rocket Mortgage, reports that the median sale price of a home in Connecticut is $474,026.

This hour, we’re talking about affordability and the midterms and asking what can be done to lift Americans out of the current crisis.

Guests:

  • Martha Gimbel, executive director and co-founder, The Budget Lab at Yale University
  • Abigail Brone, housing reporter, Connecticut Public
  • Meghan Holden, director of marketing and communications, The Connecticut Project

Are you thinking about 2026 midterm elections? Help shape our election coverage by filling out this survey. Please submit responses by Oct. 14. 

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano