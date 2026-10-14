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The Wheelhouse

The 2026 CT Gubernatorial Election: meet the candidates

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published October 14, 2026 at 7:15 AM EDT

Connecticut voters will choose between incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont (D) and State Sen. Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich) in less than a month.

On the next Wheelhouse, we sit down one-on-one with both candidates to hear where they stand on immigration enforcement, taxes and spending, electric rates, and more.

Then, Mark Pazniokas from CT Mirror helps us unpack the candidates’ messaging. It’s essential listening in the lead up to November 3.

Guests:

The Wheelhouse is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify,, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
See stories by Chloe Wynne