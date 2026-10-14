The 2026 CT Gubernatorial Election: meet the candidates

Connecticut voters will choose between incumbent Gov. Ned Lamont (D) and State Sen. Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich) in less than a month.

On the next Wheelhouse, we sit down one-on-one with both candidates to hear where they stand on immigration enforcement, taxes and spending, electric rates, and more.

Then, Mark Pazniokas from CT Mirror helps us unpack the candidates’ messaging. It’s essential listening in the lead up to November 3.

Guests:

Gov. Ned Lamont (D-CT)

(D-CT) State Sen. Ryan Fazio (R-Greenwich)

(R-Greenwich) Mark Pazniokas , capitol bureau chief and co-founder, CT Mirror



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