Following the vote: Key races and election security

Election Day is here, and voters across the country are heading to the polls.

This hour, we check in with reporters at polling places across Connecticut and take a closer look at key races in battleground states that could determine control of the U.S. House and Senate.

What are the most closely watched contests, and what could their outcomes mean for the country’s political future?

Plus, we examine election integrity and the efforts to ensure votes are counted securely and accurately.

Guests:

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