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Where We Live

Following the vote: Key races and election security

By Chloe Wynne,
Catherine Shen
Published November 3, 2026 at 7:15 AM EST

Election Day is here, and voters across the country are heading to the polls.

This hour, we check in with reporters at polling places across Connecticut and take a closer look at key races in battleground states that could determine control of the U.S. House and Senate.

What are the most closely watched contests, and what could their outcomes mean for the country’s political future?

Plus, we examine election integrity and the efforts to ensure votes are counted securely and accurately.

Guests:

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Chloe Wynne
Chloe is a producer for The Wheelhouse and Where We Live at Connecticut Public. She's also the host and a producer of the narrative podcast "Generation: Gilmore Girls." Before that, she produced and reported for VPM and Story Mechanics on the investigative podcast 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence.' She earned her master's degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021. Reach her at cwynne@ctpublic.org.
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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
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