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Where We Live

Unpacking the US Postal Service's uncertain future

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published March 26, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
FILE: Postmaster General David Steiner speaks at an event marking the 250th anniversary of postal service's founding, July 23, 2025, in Washington.
Cliff Owen
/
AP
FILE: Postmaster General David Steiner speaks at an event marking the 250th anniversary of postal service's founding, July 23, 2025, in Washington.

Postmaster General David Steiner recently told lawmakers that the U.S. Postal Service is in peril.

Speaking at a House Oversight subcommittee hearing, he said that the agency would be out of cash within 12 months and might have to cease deliveries.

Today, we talk about the future of the postal service in Connecticut and across the nation, and ask what can be done to keep it afloat.

Later, does your town have multiple zip codes? Though not uncommon, it can be a disruptive nuisance for rural towns with small populations. We hear why.

Guests:

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen