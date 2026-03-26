Unpacking the US Postal Service's uncertain future

Postmaster General David Steiner recently told lawmakers that the U.S. Postal Service is in peril.

Speaking at a House Oversight subcommittee hearing, he said that the agency would be out of cash within 12 months and might have to cease deliveries.

Today, we talk about the future of the postal service in Connecticut and across the nation, and ask what can be done to keep it afloat.

Later, does your town have multiple zip codes? Though not uncommon, it can be a disruptive nuisance for rural towns with small populations. We hear why.

Guests:



Daniel Piazza: Chief Curator at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum

Chief Curator at the Smithsonian National Postal Museum Sarah Anderson: Global Economy Director, Institute for Policy Studies

Global Economy Director, Institute for Policy Studies Vince Mase: Director of Retirees for the Connecticut State Association of Letter Carriers

Director of Retirees for the Connecticut State Association of Letter Carriers Abby Brone: Housing Reporter for Connecticut Public

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