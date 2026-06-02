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Where We Live

Actor and writer Sam Shepard lived as an embodiment of the American West

By Catherine Shen,
Tess Terrible
Published June 2, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
American actor, playwright, author, screenwriter, and director Sam Shepard (1943-2017) stands on the set of the 1991 English-language drama film "Voyager" circa September, 1990 at the Blythe Airport in Blythe, California. Voyager was based on the novel by Max Frisch, Homo Faber.
William Nation
/
Sygma / Getty Images
American actor, playwright, author, screenwriter, and director Sam Shepard (1943-2017) stands on the set of the 1991 English-language drama film "Voyager" circa September, 1990 at the Blythe Airport in Blythe, California. Voyager was based on the novel by Max Frisch, Homo Faber.

Actor and playwright Sam Shepard wrote over 40 plays and worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

After his death, Connecticut biographer Robert Dowling started a journey to learn everything he could about this larger-than-life artist. His book is “Coyote: The Dramatic Lives of Sam Shepard.”

Catherine Shen with Author Robert Dowling during a Where We Read event at the Ferguson Library, Dudley Williams Jr. auditorium MAY 21, 2026 in Stamford, Connecticut.
Joel Callaway
/
Connecticut Public
Catherine Shen with Author Robert Dowling during a Where We Read event at the Ferguson Library, Dudley Williams Jr. auditorium MAY 21, 2026 in Stamford, Connecticut.

Today, we listen back to a conversation with Robert Dowling. He’s a professor of English at Central Connecticut State University. This conversation took place at the Ferguson Library in Stamford.

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Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
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