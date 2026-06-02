Actor and writer Sam Shepard lived as an embodiment of the American West

Actor and playwright Sam Shepard wrote over 40 plays and worked with some of the biggest names in entertainment.

After his death, Connecticut biographer Robert Dowling started a journey to learn everything he could about this larger-than-life artist. His book is “Coyote: The Dramatic Lives of Sam Shepard.”

Joel Callaway / Connecticut Public Catherine Shen with Author Robert Dowling during a Where We Read event at the Ferguson Library, Dudley Williams Jr. auditorium MAY 21, 2026 in Stamford, Connecticut.

Today, we listen back to a conversation with Robert Dowling. He’s a professor of English at Central Connecticut State University. This conversation took place at the Ferguson Library in Stamford.

"Where We Live" is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.