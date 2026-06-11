Author Amy Bloom on first drafts, writing slowly and making use of every inspiration

Bestselling author Amy Bloom is widely known for 2022 memoir “In Love.”

The memoir follows her journey with her late husband, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. The pair made a decision to travel to Switzerland to help him end his life.

Bloom’s latest book is different. “Blunt Instrument” is a vivacious, and often hilarious, murder mystery that’s set in the world of academia. And it’s partly inspired by Wesleyan University.

Bloom recently sat down with us to talk about her book and writing process.

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