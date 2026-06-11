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Author Amy Bloom on first drafts, writing slowly and making use of every inspiration

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published June 11, 2026 at 7:00 AM EDT
Bestselling author Amy Bloom on first drafts, writing slowly and making use of every inspiration also her latest novel, “Blunt Instrument.”
Elena Siebert
/
Provided Amy Bloom
Bestselling author Amy Bloom on first drafts, writing slowly and making use of every inspiration also her latest novel, “Blunt Instrument.”

Bestselling author Amy Bloom is widely known for 2022 memoir “In Love.”

The memoir follows her journey with her late husband, who was diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. The pair made a decision to travel to Switzerland to help him end his life.

Bloom’s latest book is different. “Blunt Instrument” is a vivacious, and often hilarious, murder mystery that’s set in the world of academia. And it’s partly inspired by Wesleyan University.

Bloom recently sat down with us to talk about her book and writing process.

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Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
See stories by Tess Terrible
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
See stories by Catherine Shen
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