According to the 2026 Annual Survey of Museum-Goers, the majority of Americans, regardless of their political affiliations, support inclusive content in museums.

This year and in 2025, The Trump Administration has acted to remove funding from museums and cultural organizations. Rising costs also placed financial strain on museum goers, and in turn, cultural organizations.

This hour, we’re looking at how museums meet American’s desire for exhibits that highlight the work of marginalized communities or overlooked regions, while facing political pressures and financial strains.

Guests:

Susie Wilkening: Founder of Wilkening Consulting and research leader for the Annual Survey of Museum-Goers

Founder of and research leader for the Annual Survey of Museum-Goers Jason Mancini: Executive Director at CT Humanities

Executive Director at Jessica Reynolds-Kaye: Director at Housatonic Museum of Art

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