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After Action

Boots to Badges

Season 3 Episode 4 | 54m 43s

Host Stacy Pearsall talks with veterans who transitioned from military service to law enforcement, exchanging boots for badges. Drawn to teamwork, service and discipline, they share why veterans make up nearly 25 percent of the nation’s police force and how their training shapes the job.

Aired: 10/26/25 | Expires: 11/30/26
Support for this program was provided in part by Kloo and David Vipperman, Barbara Kucharczyk and Robert M. Rainey.
Extras
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All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
Watch 0:30
Miss Scarlet
Season 7 Official Trailer
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Preview: 0:30
Watch 2:10
American Masters
Wilder
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Preview: S40 E8 | 2:10
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Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth: Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 0:33
Watch 3:06
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Far, Far Away on Judea’s Plains
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 3:06
Watch 2:17
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
The Christmas Story: Luke 2
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 2:17
Watch 1:10
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Vamos ya, Pastores, (from 'Los Pastores
Sebastian Arcelus joins a joyful Christmas tradition in this vibrant Latin American holiday carol.
Preview: S2026 E1 | 1:10
Watch 5:08
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Adios, Nonino
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 5:08
Watch 10:31
Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir
Peace on Earth — A True Story
Sebastian Arcelus recounts Apollo 8’s Christmas message in this moving holiday reflection.
Clip: S2026 E1 | 10:31
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