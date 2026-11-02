Mind, Body, Spirit-Animals

Extras
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Miss Scarlet returns for Season 7, the final season, on January 17, 2027 at 8/7c.
Celebrate the legacy of Gene Wilder, the actor behind Willy Wonka and Young Frankenstein.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus join The Tabernacle Choir for an epic holiday celebration.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus narrate the Nativity story in this cherished tradition.
Julián Mansilla and Leandro Curaba partner with The Tabernacle Choir in this moving tango.
A beloved Christmas hymn gets a bold new twist in this festive organ and percussion showcase.
Watch Stephanie J. Block perform "What Child is This? with The Tabernacle Choir and Orchestra.
Stephanie J. Block and Sebastian Arcelus sing 'Merry Christmas Darling' with The Tabernacle Choir.
Latest Episodes
All
Powerful stories from prior seasons explore military service, sacrifice and healing.
Pearsall meets Native American veterans who served while upholding tribal traditions.
Pearsall talks with female veterans who share stories of serving as nurses in Vietnam.
Host Stacy Pearsall explores how farming brings healing and purpose to veterans.
Pearsall talks with veterans who transitioned from military careers to law enforcement.
Pearsall talks with three vets who faced homelessness and are now helping others.
Pearsall talks with three veterans who know the importance of military leadership.
Pearsall meets former POWs who share how captivity impacted their lives.
A conversation with three veterans who are on the frontlines battling the silent killers.
A conversation with three veterans who know what it means to serve with pride.